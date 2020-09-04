CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has increased its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SZC stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $56.36.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

