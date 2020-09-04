Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $17.37 on Friday. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

