TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 25th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

