Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 308,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,322.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 132.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

