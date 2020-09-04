Rural Funds Group (RFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Rural Funds Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.92.

In other Rural Funds Group news, insider Michael Carroll purchased 124,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,724.00 ($178,374.29).

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

