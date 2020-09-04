Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 124 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

