Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 278 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.13.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

