BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $271.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.63. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.93 and a 200 day moving average of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Wix.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

