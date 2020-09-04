BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 19,779 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in News were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of News by 6.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.54.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

