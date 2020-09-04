Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

