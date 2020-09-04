Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,164,185 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.69. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.