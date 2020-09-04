Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,614,000 after buying an additional 76,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,154,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 97,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 715.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

