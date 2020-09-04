Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

DRI stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

