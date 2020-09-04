Cream (CRM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,948.48 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00674115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01842685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,507.63 or 1.00345622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00133800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

