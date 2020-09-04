Social Activity Token (SAT) Market Capitalization Tops $52,977.42

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $52,977.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00074393 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00314582 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001893 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043859 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

SAT is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

