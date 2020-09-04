Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Tops $3.84 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $100,593.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00118149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00204031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.01538424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00181935 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,827 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

