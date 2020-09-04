Velas (VLX) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $61.25 million and $2.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001791 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005687 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001866 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000232 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.