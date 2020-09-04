BOOM Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.15 million and $8,934.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00118149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00204031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.01538424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00181935 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,375,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,345,115 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

