Veros (VRS) Market Cap Hits $47,601.32

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $47,601.32 and approximately $7,076.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00118149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00204031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.01538424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00181935 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

