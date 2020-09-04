MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Cap of $34.46 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00031650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and $829,553.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00674115 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01138785 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000932 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,628,186 coins and its circulating supply is 10,396,923 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.