GAPS One Day Trading Volume Hits $211,037.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $211,037.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,507.63 or 1.00345622 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003136 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00194256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019598 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.