Offshift 24-Hour Volume Reaches $235,998.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00019656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.62 million and $235,998.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,562.76 or 1.00318641 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003171 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000421 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00194441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

