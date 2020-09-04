Revain Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Revain has a market cap of $57.39 million and $789,021.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00118149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00204031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.01538424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00181935 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 6,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, BitForex, C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia, Kuna and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

