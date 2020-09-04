AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.73 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $241,031.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

