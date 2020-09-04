Unobtanium (UNO) Hits Market Cap of $17.53 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $86.48 or 0.00825865 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $13,311.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,471.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.02232278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012319 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000574 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,669 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.