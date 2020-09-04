Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RMR Group (RMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR):

9/4/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

8/13/2020 – RMR Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $31.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – RMR Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

7/21/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

7/16/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

7/14/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $49.99.

Get RMR Group Inc alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 282.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 127.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.