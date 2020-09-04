Streamity (STM) Achieves Market Cap of $243,417.73

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded down 59.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Streamity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streamity has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. Streamity has a market capitalization of $243,417.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.05707167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003458 BTC.

About Streamity

Streamity (STM) is a token. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,982,649 tokens. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamity’s official website is stm.club . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg

Streamity Token Trading

Streamity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

