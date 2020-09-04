iBank (IBANK) Reaches Market Cap of $1,900.85

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. iBank has a total market cap of $1,900.85 and $1.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iBank has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.33 or 3.30797124 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000188 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

