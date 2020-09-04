Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 605 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

TDG opened at $493.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.04. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,045,510. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.