Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 605 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.
TDG opened at $493.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.04. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,045,510. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
