Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monroe Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.