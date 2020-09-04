Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNCRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

