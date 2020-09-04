Applied Genetic Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,957% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.41.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.