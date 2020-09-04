Ciena Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 14,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 597% compared to the typical volume of 2,128 put options.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Ciena stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $2,374,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

