CareDx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,150 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,237% compared to the average volume of 92 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock worth $1,521,677. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 265.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 103,752.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 607,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $21,523,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 63.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 385,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 45.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322,513 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

