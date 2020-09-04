Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,115 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 611% compared to the typical volume of 438 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

