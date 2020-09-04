Investors Purchase High Volume of Sabre Call Options (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 20,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,025% compared to the typical volume of 1,832 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

