Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Athenex by 786.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Athenex by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $14.44 on Friday. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

