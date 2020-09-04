Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

CNSL stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $561.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 189,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,176 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 906,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

