Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 11% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $197.20 and last traded at $198.51. 1,180,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,586,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.98.

Specifically, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at $40,719,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,581.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,000 shares of company stock worth $125,758,990. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

