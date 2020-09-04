Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 10.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) traded down 10.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $51.15. 4,762,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,316,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Specifically, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $165,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,078 shares of company stock valued at $23,342,086 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5,109.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

