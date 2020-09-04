NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell 9.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $515.15 and last traded at $520.62. 23,175,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 12,778,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.86.

Specifically, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.