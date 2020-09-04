Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Down 9% After Insider Selling

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price was down 9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $200.15 and last traded at $203.02. Approximately 4,857,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,259,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.15.

Specifically, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $1,775,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $3,187,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $890,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

