Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $84.19 and last traded at $85.69. Approximately 532,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,024,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Specifically, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,246 shares of company stock worth $18,028,288. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $643,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

