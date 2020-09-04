SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.91. 1,141,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,258,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Specifically, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 5,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $111,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,254 shares of company stock worth $12,279,519. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SVMK by 491.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

