Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $133.25 and last traded at $136.49. Approximately 608,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 614,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.71.

Specifically, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $1,196,825.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $11,080,396 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

