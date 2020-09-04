Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $106.15 and last traded at $108.59. 2,565,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,158,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.27.

Specifically, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $592,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,752 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Inphi by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

