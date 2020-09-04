Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 20,945,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 16,060,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Specifically, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,002,721.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 323,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,084,267 shares of company stock worth $67,960,170. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Slack alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 680.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 117,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.