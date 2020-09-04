Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 8.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $273.09 and last traded at $275.70. Approximately 2,790,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,265,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.21.

Specifically, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $1,000,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at $29,431,276.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,244 shares of company stock worth $65,523,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 14.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,993,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.