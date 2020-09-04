ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 8% Following Insider Selling

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares fell 8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.52. 2,704,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,729,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Specifically, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,913,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837,796 shares of company stock valued at $25,732,223 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

