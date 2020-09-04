Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) shares were down 7.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $36.23. Approximately 8,897,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,265,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Specifically, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,555,969 shares of company stock valued at $424,818,002. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

